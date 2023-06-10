‘I’ve always wanted to do this’: Nordstrom employee announces last shift on intercom

A now-former Nordstrom employee has gone viral after sharing an announcement he made over the intercom on his last day of work.

In a video with over 387,000 views, TikTok user Remington Rosado (@remingtonwiththebunz) shows himself at the Women’s Shoes department desk of a Nordstrom location.

“After 12 years of retail. I’m finally leaving, and I’ve always wanted to do this,” he wrote in text overlaying the video.

Smiling, Rosado picks up the microphone.

“Attention, customers,” he starts. “This is my last shift. Thank you for the trauma and mental health issues. I’d say thank you again, but I really don’t care. Goodbye.”

He then walks away from the desk.

Rosado isn’t the first to go viral for an over-the-intercom quitting experience.

In November of 2021, a user shared a video of themselves quitting Target, during which they called out several of their co-workers by name. Then, in February 2022, another user shared their experience quitting Walmart over the intercom, an announcement that included an accusation that the staff made fun of employees with autism. Last month, another user posted a video of themselves quitting Home Depot, ending their announcement with a simple “f*ck Home Depot.”

In the comments section of Rosado’s video, users were largely supportive of the TikToker’s actions, with some saying they had done something similar.

“Leaving retail is the best thing I ever did,” one user wrote. “Congratulations!”

“My email to the last healthcare job I had ‘thanks for absolutely nothing, Sophia,'” a second shared.

“I did this at Nordstrom & laughed over the intercom lmao,” a third said.

“Thank you for your service,” another saluted. “I am currently still in the trenches.”

Others shared specific gripes with Nordstrom.

“The way I knew it was Nordstrom because of the sign.. Nordstrom customers aren’t for the weak,” one commenter stated. “you’re iconic for this.”

“Having to say ‘yes’ to everyone when I worked at Nordstrom was the worst thing I’ve had to do in my life,” a second said. “The customer is NOT always right.”

“Imagine working at Nordstrom for your first job,” another recalled. “I’m traumatized for life. Those customers are something else.”

The Daily Dot contacted Nordstrom via email and Rosado via TikTok comment for further information.