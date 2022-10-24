‘Are you hungry and do you want Burger King are two completely separate questions’: Man rants at wife for wanting his Burger King, despite saying she wasn’t hungry

A man who didn’t get Burger King for his wife learned the hard way that if he’s ordering food, he needs to get some for her, too — even if she said she didn’t want any.

The married couple, Marwa and Patrick, share a TikTok account (@marriedwithflaws) where they posted a video of their exchange after Patrick brought home Burger King for himself. As of Monday, that video garnered 4.4 million views on TikTok, and commenters say it sums up every relationship.

In the video, Patrick is seen sitting on their couch with a bag of Burger King while Marwa records the video. Patrick is visibly annoyed (although he appears to be dramatizing his annoyance for the video) and tells Marwa “you fucking communicate terribly.”

He mockingly recounts what happened before he left their house to get Burger King, when he asked Marwa if she was hungry and she assured him that she wasn’t. But when he returned with his food, she asked if he got anything for her.

“‘Oh you got Burger King? Did you get something for me?'” Patrick says, imitating his wife. “No, I didn’t as a matter of fact. Why? Because before I left, I asked you if you’re hungry. What’d you say? What’d you say?”

Marwa laughs throughout her husband’s rant and struggles to stop laughing long enough to answer, “You didn’t say where you were going.”

But Patrick insists he didn’t need to tell her he was going to Burger King. He replies, “That does not matter. That has no effect on your answer.”

The video prompted varied reactions among viewers, but male commenters overwhelmingly sympathized with Patrick.

“This legit is the most frustrating thing ever,” one viewer commented.

“I feel this guys pain,” a second male viewer commented.

A third said, “This guy just released every mans frustration lol.”

Commenters who appeared to be women said they understand Marwa’s reaction to her husband’s Burger King.

“Whether I’m hungry or not depends entirely on where the food is from,” one TikToker said.

Another said, “Are you hungry and do you want Burger King are two completely separate questions that can have two different answers. He’s wrong.”

Some men seemed to have caught on that it’s important to get food for their wives and girlfriends regardless of whether they say they’re hungry.

“You should of just got her something,” one man commented.

Another wrote, “Amateur. The answer is always yes. You always get them food.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.