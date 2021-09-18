Influencer Nikita Dragun is facing immense backlash for promoting her new song “D.I.C.K.” by stamping the word “DICK” over the faces of various trans women, including the late Marsha P. Johnson and SOPHIE.

Dragun dropped the video on her Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, and has since been swarmed with responses from people who condemned numerous issues in the video.

People took to social media to call Dragun out for stamping the word “DICK” on the faces of late trans icons and for calling herself the “first trans pop star”—both issues users said disrespected the legacy of trans women like Johnson and SOPHIE.

Some had a problem with Dragun terming herself “The First Trans Pop Star” because the statement erases the work of various trans artists who have been working for years. Folks pointed to the late SOPHIE and Kim Petras as established trans pop stars.

nikita dragun: i’m the first trans popstar

SOPHIE, sam smith, christine and the queens, kim petras and probably more i’m forgetting: pic.twitter.com/Yv83jPUXuf — sade (sha-day) ♡ (@gayiplier) September 17, 2021

“THE COMPLETE AUDACITY OF NIKITA DRAGUN CALLING HERSELF “THE FIRST TRANS POPSTAR,” wrote one user on Twitter.

@NikitaDragun you’re fucking kidding right? i know this clown did not use sophie and martha p johnson to promote her shitty ass music with the word dick on their faces. and then she has the audacity to say she’s the first trans popstar as if kim petras wasn’t at the vmas. flop. pic.twitter.com/y9rOBOfgBp — chao (hi) (@chuchao_) September 17, 2021

@NikitaDragun before you start calling yourself ‘the first trans popstar’ let’s look and appreciate the two icons that paved that fucking path for you 😊 pic.twitter.com/It3R118joa — Bradley Elstub (@bradleyelstub) September 17, 2021

Others spoke against the placement of the word “dick” on faces of Johnson and SOPHIE.

“writing ‘DICK’ on the faces of trans women in history just to promote your music is very harmful,” said one user on TikTok. “especially considering trans women are harmed in real life for ‘coming out as trans,’ and don’t have the resources to keep them safe in these situations.”

.@nikitadragun using trans woman who have passed to promote ur terrible debut single…? i never even liked u but this is so disrespectful, also aint nobody streaming this shit “pop star” more like flop star pic.twitter.com/XGdHmAv4j3 — ꧁ ༒ deniz ༒ ꧂ (@W4RRIORNYMPH) September 16, 2021

On Thursday, Dragun mocked those criticizing the video, claiming that she’s not actually releasing a song.

how mad do u think they’re gonna get when they realize the song is never dropping. i made DICK just to pussystunt in my DICK dress. i got the whole internet mad over a pussystunt. cus THAT is the power of Trans Women. 🏳️‍⚧️ — Venus Xtravaganza (@NikitaDragun) September 16, 2021

“i made DICK just to pussystunt in my DICK dress,” she wrote.

She then doubled down, defending her song and claiming that the backlash was “sexualizing trans women” after people claimed she was trying to “expose” men in her DMs.

y’all are so quick to sexualize Trans Women. i did NOT hook up with every guy in the video. it’s so hard to believe that a man can just be friends with a Trans Women. that is UR narrative. this song is a celebration for my community. and my sisters. Trans Women are the future. — Venus Xtravaganza (@NikitaDragun) September 16, 2021

i’m not. i love black women. i love everyone. trans. gay. straight. alien. doesn’t matter. but just know trends were made because of black TRANS women. and black GAY men. https://t.co/WLG2Vaqabh — Venus Xtravaganza (@NikitaDragun) September 16, 2021

She did not address specific criticisms about writing “D.I.C.K.” on Johnson and SOPHIE’s face or about claiming that she is the first trans pop star.

Until Friday afternoon, her Twitter name was “Nikita Dragun first trans popstar.” But by late afternoon, she’d changed it to Venus Xtravaganza, the trans ballroom icon from Harlem and star of Paris is Burning who was murdered at the age of 23 in December 1988.

It’s not clear why Dragun chose to replace her name on Twitter with Xtravaganza’s. Her team did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for further information.

