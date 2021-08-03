Well-known Donald Trump advocate and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was flamed for his COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. Adding insult to his recovering ACL injury, his girlfriend, influencer Jenna Berman, is under fire for racist and homophobic tweets.

This weekend, Twitter account Resist Programming posted a series of racist tweets from Berman. Following the backlash, Berman reportedly deleted her Twitter account and locked her remaining social media accounts, including her Instagram account with more than 270,000 followers.

The majority of the tweets are from 2013 and 2014, and many have N-word and homophobic slurs. The tweets are wildly flagrant: In one, Berman says the “African American in me,” and in another, she says she “knew” she was “half black.” Another tweet says, “I swear to you I’m a [N-word] magnet.”

“‘I swear to you I’m a n**ger magnet.’” “😂😂😂”



Jenna Berman, the Trump supporting girlfriend of 49ers player Nick Bosa, quoted and laughed at her friend who called herself a “n**ger magnet.”



Archived: https://t.co/1gjDtgPZML#NationalGirlfriendDay https://t.co/toV6F2WX4x pic.twitter.com/TEbNtnCZXk — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Nick Bosa girlfriend, Jenna Berman, says she is “half black” because she has “African-American” DNA in her. pic.twitter.com/Xk2ZM6HGeN — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Her sister, Jordan, also tweeted racial slurs and insinuated that tanning can make someone “half-Black” or “mulatto.”

Jenna Berman likewise tweeted gay slurs. She called the group One Direction “a buncha fags” and told someone who had unfollowed her a “fucking faggot.”

Jenna Berman also used gay slurs…



“…is a f*g and I’m better than him”



“One Direction is a bunch of f*gs.” pic.twitter.com/oqXFJLzKYL — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

More gay slurs from the girlfriend of 49ers player Nick Bosa. pic.twitter.com/MzHB4CM7bk — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

More recently, Berman made COVID-denying remarks and joined the anti-mask discussion online, saying proponents of the vaccine can “miss me with that.” About masking specifically, she said, “I won’t be participating in this nonsense.”

“Miss me with [the COVID vaccine].”



Perhaps influencing Nick Bosa’s decision to not get the covid vaccine is Jenna Berman’s strong feelings on them. pic.twitter.com/VvB1nyjf6u — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Like her boyfriend, Berman is a fervent Trump advocate. She even glossed over her disbelief in the vaccine for the embattled former president. “Trump kept saying a vaccine was almost ready, but the media kept labeling it as ‘false information,'” she tweeted in November. “But now that the election is over, it’s not false information anymore. Weird how that works.”

Berman also tweeted that she was “annoyed” when a Black woman requested then-incoming President Joe Biden to distribute stimulus money, cancel student debt, slow the spread of COVID-19, and mandate masks.

Like Nick Bosa, Jenna is a Trump supporter.



Jenna responded to AOC that Trump “needs to be re-elected in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/xB74oDEKES — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Jenna Berman was “annoyed” when a Black women asked for Joe Biden to do a stimulus, cancel debt, slow covid, and mandate masks. pic.twitter.com/E7q6FYA2C3 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Resist Programming further exposed Bosa’s tweets regarding his hatred of Beyonce’s music and proof that he liked a tweet calling the star’s album Lemonade “pretty much a transcript of Democrat Twitter.”

Nick Bosa said Lemonade is the “worst song ever heard” and liked this tweet saying Lemonade is “pretty much a transcript of Democrat Twitter.”



Nick tweeted “Beyoncé’s music is complete trash” and liked a tweet calling her and Jay-Z “trash.” pic.twitter.com/BHzLMcu3Z7 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Bosa says in June he was still “evaluating everything.”

“I haven’t made a decision quite yet,” he said at the time. “But I’m following the protocols and will see where it goes.”

#49ers Nick Bosa says he hasn’t still decided on whether to get #Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/Ib6Ol59gyW — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 29, 2021

ESPN reported last month that the NFL has implemented new COVID-related guidelines. Among them, outbreaks among unvaccinated players could cause their team to forfeit and teammates to lose their pay.

The league, per ESPN, also said unvaccinated NFL players will face a fine of nearly $15,000 if they violate COVID-19 regulations.

