‘Literally every job when someone is older than you’: Target workers say new, older employee immediately bossed them around

In a viral video, TikToker Kamila (@kamilaquiin) and another employee shared what it’s like working at Target with older, newly-hired employees.

“When the new 40 year old has been working here for 2 seconds and is already bossing you around,” the overlay text reads. The video now has over 484,400 views.

At the end of the video, one of the employees mouthed the lyrics to the trending TikTok sound by Bolo Da Bully that said, “shut the hell up.”

In the comments section, users agree with the employees.

“You just humble them by reminding them they’re twice your age working the same job,” one user said.

“Literally every job when someone is older than you,” another commented.

“NO FR even worse when it’s a new team lead who thinks they suddenly know everything about the way the store works just bc they’re leadership,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kamila via TikTok comment.

