‘Never going into an office again’: Work-from-home employee says there’s no going back to the office, sparking debate

Once workers got a taste of the work-from-home lifestyle at the start of the pandemic, it was clear that a seismic shift was about to take place in American work culture. According to a recent poll from McKinsey, 58% of polled Americans now report having the opportunity to work remotely at least one day a week. This is up from 2018, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that only “23.7% of the U.S. population worked at home for at least some hours.”

This is leading some like TikToker Reba (@reliablereba) to proclaim that the days of working fully in an office are over.

In a TikTok with over 911,000 views, Reba proclaims the many benefits of working from home, adding in the caption that she’s “never going into an office again.”

“Welcome to the relaxed work from home gang,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. “We just do our jobs, mind our own business, keep our cameras off & log out by 4pm.”

“& that’s on never going into an office again,” she added in the caption.

In the comment section, many workers agreed with Reba’s assessment of work-from-home’s many benefits.

“It’s so peaceful working from home in my PJs,” wrote one user.

“I work 630 until 3 and I love it,” added another.

“Camera off is KEY,” noted a third.

“Honestly remote work is the best thing to come out of Covid,” stated a fourth.

However, some said that their employers still haven’t gotten the message.

“My office is bringing us back into the office full-time after being fully remote,” shared a commenter. “I’m desperately searching for a new job.”

“Mine is trying to bring us back to the office 40% of our time,” claimed a second. “Needless to say im looking for a new job.”

In contrast, some admitted they missed the camaraderie of an office environment.

“I love going into the office; the camaraderie and moral support and being around human beings,” confessed a user. “We are already losing connections enough.”

“I do all of that in my cubical. Plus talk to my friends,” contributed a further TikToker.

In response to comments like these, Reba noted that everybody’s working style is different.

“That’s awesome if that works for you,” she explained, adding in another comment, “I miss in person work connections! But I have so much free time now I just see my friends more… #balance.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Reba via TikTok comment.