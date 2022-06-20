When one receives an invite to a movie night, they probably have a fairly clear image in their head about how it’s going to go down.

Maybe everyone will be seated on a couch, curled up with popcorn to watch the latest hit streaming series or runaway blockbuster.

In other times, one might expect an intimate night crowded around a laptop, half-watching a classic movie while chatting and browsing the various social feeds on their phones.

While this may be the expectation, one TikToker recently went viral after claiming they had a radically different experience. Rather than watch a movie on the big screen, TikTok user Ace (@ace.dadonn) says she was invited to watch Stranger Things on a phone, in a bag, affixed to the wall with a screw.

Her video of the alleged event quickly went viral, amassing over 11.5 million views.

In the comments section, some users voiced their respect for Ace’s date’s ingenuity.

“He creative atleast,” one commenter wrote.

“Jokes aside atleast he trying even used the bag to lift it higher,” another agreed.

“Just for this, i’d stay an extra night,” a third claimed.

Others made jokes about the situation.

“Netflix and chill on a budget i guess,” one user quipped.

“Imagine getting a random phone call from mom mid movie,” a second laughed.

However, other users had a negative view on this supposed movie night.

“Bye cause I wouldn’t even be able to see it,” a user wrote.

“I have NEVER in my 23 YEARS seen something like THIS,” another claimed.

Above all, users encouraged Ace to have some sympathy for her date.

“Hey he’s trying okay,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ace via TikTok comment.

