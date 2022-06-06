Woman says mother-in-law spied on her through baby camera

A TikToker says that she discovered that her mother-in-law spied on her for over six months using a baby camera.

Kiyah Ramirez (@kiyahramirez) posted a TikTok on June 2 saying that she found out that her mother-in-law had been spying on her and her husband after Ramirez’s mother-in-law accused Ramirez of talking about her behind her back. Ramirez says her husband figured out that his mother was watching and listening to them using a baby camera that the mother-in-law set up in their home.

Ramirez also says that her mother-in-law shared clips of Ramirez and her husband captured by the baby camera with other people and that she and her husband are no longer in contact with his parents.

“And now because of all this shit they’ve done they will never get to see my twins,” Ramirez says in her TikTok, which, on Monday, had over 3.6 million views.

Commenters shared how they would have reacted if they were in Ramirez’s shoes.

“I would be pressing charges!” @dagirlmonday commented.

“I would be taking her to court,” @poetrykeandra wrote.

In a follow-up video, Ramirez says her husband discovered that her mother-in-law registered as a “user” of the baby camera, meaning she could watch from it on her phone. Ramirez’s other TikToks also detail her relationship with her mother-in-law prior to the baby camera incident.

Ramirez also clarifies that she shared her story because she read comments on her videos from people in similar situations. She also says that her mother-in-law has threatened to sue her for the TikToks she made.

“She is not my children’s’ grandma,” Ramirez, who says the title of “grandma” has to be earned, says in a TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ramirez via Instagram direct message.

