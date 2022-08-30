woman leaping over couch with caption 'When my son friends are over' (l) mompinkprincess TikTok user page (c) woman on couch with caption 'When my son friends are over' (r)

@pennielane_/TikTok

‘This is why my kids aren’t allowed to sleep over’: Mom says she dresses certain way when her son’s friends come over, sparking outrage

'I hope this be a joke.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Aug 30, 2022

In a now-deleted TikTok, a TikToker who claims to be a mom says that she wears a mini-skirt and a strapless top when her son’s friends come over.

A screen recording of the TikTok was posted by Pennie Lynn (@pennielane_) on Aug. 16. In it, TikToker @mompinkprincess jumps over a couch in a mini-skirt and strapless top. The overlay text of @mompinkprincess’s video reads: “when my son friends are over.” Lynn captioned her screen recording of @mompinkprincess’s TikTok with the hashtags #Predator and #ProtectYourKids.

On Monday, Lynn’s video had over 4 million views.

@pennielane_ #predator #protectyourkids #mompinkprincess ♬ original sound – P Lynn

@mompinkprincess’s TikTok bio says she’s 42 years old and advertises her Instagram, which links to her OnlyFans account. One of her TikTok videos mentions performing oral sex on an 18-year-old, though none of the TikTok videos on her account show anyone else. A majority of the comments on each of her videos reference Lynn’s viral TikTok and assume her son and his friends are underage.

“Im calling the police,” @josieb.com commented on one of @mompinkprincess’s videos.

“Is this for ur sons friends or sumn ???” @4nx10u5 commented on a video of @mompinkprincess in lingerie.

And she’s not the only TikTok creator who claims to be a mom interested in her son’s friends. In March, a TikTok of a woman in a crop top with the overlay text “when my sons hot friends are over” went viral.

Commenters on Lynn’s video referenced calling the police and condemned @mompinkprincess’s now-deleted video.

“Put her on a list,” @l0ve4jeongyeon wrote.

“ABSOLUTELY NOT,” @fair_holocene commented.

“I hope this be a joke fr,” @esutaparku wrote.

Others commented that @mompinkprincess’s son is in middle school—a claim the Daily Dot was unable to verify.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mompinkprincess via TikTok comment and Lynn via Twitter.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 30, 2022, 6:56 am CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 