‘Those guys should be on a blacklist’: Model describes getting roofied at a popular bar

'Terrifying + violating.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Aug 9, 2023

A model says she was targeted by two men and roofied at a popular gay bar in Los Angeles.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, Ella Halikas (@ellahalikas) says that while at the Abbey bar, two men were adamant about buying her a drink.

She says she drank less than half of the drink, and a friend told her she became unrecognizable. The two men followed her into the bathroom, and she was aided by a security guard who kicked the men out because they are “known for preying on women.”

Halikas says she doesn’t remember the rest of the night and woke up feeling sick the next morning.

“This is happening right now and can happen to you,” Halikas says about the prevalence of date rape drugs. “Had I not had my friend, had I not had that security guard, I think things would have ended very differently.”

On Wednesday, Halikas’ video had almost 75,000 views on TikTok.

@ellahalikas

sharing my story😔❤️ why i’ve been so quiet lately.. this is a serious issue and i won’t stay quiet. if you’ve had a similar issue happen to you, just know you’re not alone. i love you.

♬ original sound – ella

Being given a date rape drug against your will, or being roofied, can alter your state of mind, specifically your self-defense capability against sexual assault and/or rape. Approximately 11 million women have been raped or sexually assaulted while under the influence of a date rape drug and/or alcohol, according to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.

Many commenters noted that Halikas said the Abbey security guard knew that the two men who drugged her preyed on women.

“Omg!! I can’t believe they’re ‘known’ for that and still allowed there?????” @hygeiaseamossboss commented.

“Those guys should be on a blacklist or something!” @thejazzyfries wrote.

Others thanked Halikas for sharing her story and said that they’ve, unfortunately, been roofied as well.

“Thank you for sharing. I was roofied in 2015. It’s utterly terrifying,” @4bigolekitties commented. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. Processing it was a lot.”

“Happened to me a few years ago at a bar in NY,” @thedrama8732 wrote. “Thankfully nothing happened, but it’s still terrifying + violating.”

“I was roofied this past January and still cant believe it happened to me,” @kayla_cabrera commented. “Thank you for sharing your story.”

*First Published: Aug 9, 2023, 4:39 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 