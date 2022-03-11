‘This rlly isn’t the compliment you think it is’: White man makes video about ‘mixed babies’ in viral TikTok

A white male TikToker is being called out for posting a controversial TikTok about having “mixed babies” with Asian women.

In the TikTok, @kuya_rob_ is shown knocking on a locked door, presumably to talk to his Filipina girlfriend, and the text overlay has a brain emoji and reads, “Don’t date a Filipina they have too much childhood trauma.” Then the clip shows him dancing and the text overlay has a heart emoji and reads, “Our mixed babies would look so cute.”

The TikTok was posted on Feb. 22 and as of Thursday, has over 229,700 views.

In the comments, some people called out the TikTok for being offensive. “This rlly isn’t the compliment you think it is,” one TikToker wrote.

“Our ‘mixed’ babies. her foreign to my normal. her coloured to my white. her opressed w my privilege. mixed. but at least they’re cute so it’s okay?” a TikToker commented.

“The whole vibe just does not sit well. The girls who get it get it, the girl’s that don’t don’t,” one TikToker wrote.

“Bye what is this,” another commented.

“Let’s not fetishize….,” another wrote.

While the TikTok might seem harmless and lighthearted, as a lot of the commenters pointed out that it felt like fetishization, or objectifying his Filipina girlfriend using harmful stereotypes. Many Asian women experience this with the idea that they’re more submissive and exotic. One study in 2013 found that all men except for Asian men preferred Asian women.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kuya_rob_ via TikTok comment.

