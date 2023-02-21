‘So expensive but I hear my neighbors at their dinner table’: Woman finds out mirror in apartment is hung up with painter’s tape

Luxury apartment buildings keep popping up across major U.S. cities, but one mom says the luxury price doesn’t match the cheap build quality.

In a two-part TikTok, user @mizzmimbz walks through her daughter’s new apartment and reveals “how builders throw these expensive apartments together.” Together the videos have more than 300,000 views and counting.

“Apartments charging luxury prices for these hack job apartments,” the caption reads.

Before taking her online audience through the new place, the parent says, “I ain’t gone show y’all much cuz [my daughter] be ready to jump down my throat.”

The apartment looks nice at the beginning. It includes a washer and dryer, a built-in niche, and a kitchen with an island. Things take a turn when @mizzmimbz steps into the bathroom and reveals the large bathroom mirror hanging on the wall is being held up by flimsy painter’s tape.

In the second video, she shows one room with three light switches but no light. She points the camera up and shows an indent on the ceiling where a light or ceiling fan would go and speculates that the builder got lazy and decided not to install either.

One commenter said, “I guarantee they went over budget elsewhere and cut the ceiling fans. Definitely wired for one. That happens all the time on these buildings.”

Well, @mizzmimbz’s “inner mama bear” came out and she called the apartment office regarding the issues. However, she claims they simply told her, “That’s how they do it.”

“That’s not how we do it, not for these prices,” she adds before heading off to talk to the office workers face to face. “This is what I be talking about when I say these new builders be throwing these apartments up and they don’t be fixing them right.”

Most commenters shared the mom’s frustration and agreed the building quality should match the price they’re charging.

“So expensive but I hear my neighbors at their dinner table,” one person said. Another claimed they pay $2,400 in rent yet can hear their neighbor’s phone vibrate.

While @mizzmimbz says she and her daughter are excited about the new place, she wanted to point out how the building owners overcharge tenants despite cutting corners in terms of quality.

On a positive note, one commenter said, “I love that you are advocating for your daughter and supporting her as shes transitioning to adulthood.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @mizzmimbz for comment but she did not immediately respond.