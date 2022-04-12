TikToker claimed Republicans aren’t all white supremacists, citing minority republicans. Another creator clocked her with the facts.

A white woman on TikTok posted a video claiming that all Republicans can’t be white supremacists — because minority Republicans exist. The TikToker (@doadollap) showed a Black friend of hers, laughing at the idea that they could be a white supremacist.

“Like, are the minorities white supremacists, too?” the TikToker asked.

Another TikToker, known as Kiki Rae Real (@kikiraereal), stitched the video to clock her with the facts.

“It’s the way you tokenize your Black Republican friend for me,” Kiki said in her video. “No, definitely not racist behavior.”

Since before the slave trade began, there have always been people from minority communities who have been “duped, tricked and misled” into adhering to white Supremacist beliefs, Kiki said. They were led to believe that if they worked with white people, that would somehow benefit them with privilege and power.

Then, maybe they could one day “equal” white people, Kiki said. But that’s a lie, she added, because white people still hold the power.

“Your friend, and other Black people like her, are agents of white supremacy due to internalized racism,” Kiki said in the video.

Kiki’s video went semi-viral with about 200,000 views and more than 1,500 comments on the platform as of Tuesday. User @doadollap had comments turned off on her video.

Viewers applauded Kiki for sharing the “facts.”

“Facts Facts Facts Facts LIKE GIRL HOW IN THE TOKEN ?! THAT BLACK FRIEND most likely don’t like Braids and Say ‘don’t talk ghetto,'” one viewer commented on the video.

“……. she is not ready to hear facts,” another viewer said of the white TikToker.

“Say it again for the slow folks in the back of the room… you know they don’t catch on (too) quickly,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers said the white TikToker exposed herself as racist by tokenizing her Black friend.

“She genuinely thought she had pulled a checkmate and all she did was expose herself even more,” one TikToker wrote.

Another TikToker said, “Yep She tokenized her!”

“That gave me shivers when she did that. Like did she influence her friend just to use her as a token?!” one user commented.

“They don’t get the tokenized aspect. We have sell outs that they try to legitimize because they get to hear them say what they think,” someone else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiki via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories