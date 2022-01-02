‘She’s being very Asian’: Viewer complains after Korean-American news anchor mentions dumpling soup on-air

Michelle Li, a Korean-American news anchor for KSDK in St. Louis, mentioned eating dumpling soup during a segment on New Year’s Day foods, and a viewer called in to criticize her.

“I ate dumpling soup,” Li said at the end of her piece. “That’s what a lot of Korean people do.”

It's subtle but people do notice! Something small but representation matters…we are not all eating cornbread, my friends… though it is delicious. https://t.co/RiSiP7JGLp pic.twitter.com/AFBLIgOhX6 — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

Li posted a video to Twitter, playing a call from someone who watched her segment. Apparently, a disgruntled viewer did not appreciate Li’s brief nod to her culture and called her to complain. In the call, the woman tells Li that she took offense to Li speaking about being Asian and eating dumplings. She then left a racist message for the journalist.

I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9 — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

“What if one of your white anchors said, ‘Will [sic] white people eat this on New Year’s Day’?” the caller said. “I don’t think it was appropriate that she said that and she was being very Asian. And I don’t know, she can keep her Korean to herself.”

The caller then called Li’s mentioning of dumplings “annoying” and believed a white anchor would have been fired for mentioning what foods they eat for New Year’s Day.

“I’d love to say something back,” Li wrote in the tweet featuring the video.

Li pointed out that she had discussed traditional “American” food right before talking about dumplings.

We literally talked about “American” food right before that … so I threw an Asian American line — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

Her video received over 1 million views on Twitter. #VeryAsian began trending as people offered their support to the anchor and embraced their own heritages.

I intend to continue to be very loudly Korean American in 2022 and beyond. #VeryAsian https://t.co/jr1UU3dRoj — Tanya 수정 Tarr (@nerdette) January 2, 2022

Wishing you all a Very Asian new year- if you think talking about eating dumplings on Jan 1 is "Very Asian" you have a month to get very ready for us to go even more "Very Asian" on Lunar New Year#VeryAsian https://t.co/5SiBBA17uz — Flora (Yuan) Wang (@feurekaw) January 2, 2022

I'm #VeryAsian and proud to stand with you. America needs to embrace it's diversity, and embrace our diversity as Asian people. We can all Nguyen together. https://t.co/idBMVfdTtP — "All I do is" Nguyen ☺️ (@Nguyen_anime3) January 2, 2022

On New Year’s day Chinese people eat noodles to celebrate longevity, dumplings for prosperity, and whole fish as a hope for abundance, to name a few. It is a joy to learn about traditions in other cultures.



Proud to be #VeryAsian with @MichelleLiTV https://t.co/xTIgluhJcr — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 2, 2022

This viewer is a racist and truly horrible and idiotic person.



Eat some very delicious dumplings, whether they are Chinese, Korean or Japanese and learn something new about Asians through food. #veryasian https://t.co/7ROk17BZOq — Ellen Chang 張 心 瑩 (@EllenYChang) January 2, 2022

If the caller intended “very Asian” to be an insult, Li emphasized that it is something to be proud of.

2022 is the year to be #veryasian — in our mixed house, we like to say, "We all Asian!"



Send noods. Keep the dumplings on the stove.



Thank you for the love, let's make something out of it. Now I'm thinking… pic.twitter.com/gJIstEroJh — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

The Daily Dot reached out to Li via email for comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot