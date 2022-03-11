‘I’m so tired of people like you coming here talking bad about the workers’: Customer shuts down woman for berating McDonald’s workers

A TikTok video shows a McDonald’s customer reprimanding a woman for insulting workers.

The minute-long video was filmed and posted by TikTok user @thetrooper47, and it depicts two unidentified people standing in front of the counter at McDonald’s. The video begins seemingly a few minutes into the two people allegedly arguing about the woman insulting the workers but that footage isn’t shown.

The video opens with the man saying, “Shut me up, why don’t you shut me up? I’m so tired of people like you coming here talking bad about the workers. That’s why [McDonald’s] can’t get workers. Who wants to sit here and listen to some bitch talk shit to ‘em?”

He continues speaking to the woman.

“Let that man work; that man ain’t causing you no problems. He’s doing the best he can,” he says.

“You probably like it,” she eventually responds.

“It doesn’t matter what I like. I can tell you don’t like it. Well, too bad, go someplace else. Go to Burger King. Go have it your way at Burger King,” he says.

“I’m not talking to you, sir,” she says to him.

“Well, then shut the fuck up! I just said that, so shut the fuck up, bitch,” he says back.

The woman asks if he’d like her to call the police, and he replies, “I don’t care who you call. I could care less.”

She proceeds to ask the McDonald’s employees to call the police. He tells the woman to call them herself when the employees say they’re unable to.

She then asks for the manager but decides to leave instead. “Better yet, I don’t want the food,” she says.

“You don’t need the food,” the man says at the end of the video.

The video has been viewed 1.5 million times since it was posted on March 11.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thetrooper47 via TikTok comment.

