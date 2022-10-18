‘Imma have to work 10x harder bc even the teens want the kids meals’: McDonald’s re-release of Happy Meal Halloween buckets spark debate

Recently, discussions of the new nostalgia-infused Adult Happy Meal have been circulating online. However, another beloved item has returned to the menu: Happy Meal Halloween buckets. In a series of viral TikTok videos, a McDonald’s worker unboxes the Halloween-themed buckets and shows off the full meal.

In one clip, user Maria Preciado (@mariapreciado345) unveils a box with a photo of a bucket with a smiley face on it. She tears open the box, revealing a glimmer of a white bucket wrapped in plastic. It’s unclear how many she purchased but the text overlay shows her excitement. “Ai dios mio [oh, my God],” she wrote. In the background, a parody of The Nightmare Before Christmas’ “What’s This?” plays.

She asks in the caption, “So who ready for these buckets.”

The video has racked up 223,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 17 with viewers expressing their excitement for the Halloween specialty.

“My local McDonald’s has already been giving them out, I have the ghost so far!” one viewer said.

“I’ll be there as soon as it turns 10am,” a second stated.

“Got mine!! I think they’re only doing ghosts atm bcuz I got 2 [laughing emoji] but I wanted the ghost the most so I’m ecstatic!” a third wrote.

Other viewers pointed out potential issues with the buckets.

“Everyone gonna be disappointed when they realize they don’t have lids,” one person said.

“But do you guys are going to sell them because the employees always take them and we don’t get none we get old toys,” a second added.

“Cute but I’m not even gunna get one. Cuz I don’t wanna be known as one of those ppl,” a third joked.

Some McDonald’s employees voiced complaints similar to those with the Adult Happy Meal, or the Cactus Plant Flea Market box, noting that the influx of orders has increased stressors at their jobs.

“Hnnnn not ready smh imma have to work 10x harder bc even the teens want the kids meals [crying emoji],” one user wrote.

“Right after the craziness for cactus plant flea market. I feel for all mcdonalds workers,” another added.

“Takes forever to put together it ruined our OEPe today,” a third shared, claiming that the Halloween bucket orders slowed down their OEPE (Order End Present Exit), or the time measured between a customer’s order and their order hand-off.

In a follow-up video, Preciado showed off her Halloween Happy Meal Bucket. She spins the bucket slowly so everyone can have a good look at it. Her “Boo Bucket,” is a white plastic bucket featuring a happy face on one side and a sad face on the other. The bucket contains stickers, her burger, fries, and dipping sauce.

After a six-year hiatus, the Halloween Happy Meal has made a comeback, becoming available on Tuesday, Oct. 18, per Axios. The buckets come in three different types: McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin. The Halloween Happy Meal initially launched in 1986 and ended in 2016 before making its return this year. The specialty is only available until Halloween.

