‘Bruh, I was the only cook at work today’: McDonald’s workers share relatable feeling when co-worker calls out

You know that feeling when you’re getting ready for a shift at work with your friend—but they suddenly call in sick?

As it turns out, it’s a universal sign of disappointment. And a spate of McDonald’s workers recorded a TikTok recently sharing their (very relatable) feelings when a co-worker calls out. The video has over 1 million views.

The TikTok, posted by user @aalexaconcepcion (Alexa), shows a handful of McDonald’s employees doing their jobs: scooping fries, working the drive-thru, and working the cash register.

As they’re working, however, the text overlay on the screen reads: “Guess who called out…”

As the workers hear that a friend—or colleague—of theirs isn’t coming, each employee shows a face of shock, disgust, or sadness. One even took their hat off upon hearing the news.

The caption on Alexa’s video reads: “Gonna be short staffed today,” followed by a crying face emoji.

As it turns out, though, having a reliable co-worker call in can bring upon universal feelings of sadness and distress.

And, unfortunately, many commenters could relate.

One of the top comments on the video, with over 200 likes, reads: “Bruh, I was the only cook at work today. Two managers had to help me on [the] grill and fries while I ran the line. I hate football season.”

“Then [I know] everyone [is] gonna beg me to stay even longer,” reads another comment.

“When it’s the person who was supposed to come in the same time you were supposed to leave,” a third user wrote.

Other users even admitted to once being that co-worker who calls in sick on a busy day.

“Not me calling out 17 minutes ago,” reads one comment.

“As I call out for work…,” another comment reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexa via TikTok comment.