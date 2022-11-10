‘Don’t feel obligated to tip because the tips do not go to the staff’: Customer calls out Marble Slab Creamery for allegedly not giving tips to employees

The pandemic brought on a wave of changes, with one issue being tip etiquette. Due to touch screen checkouts and contactless food service, most customers view tipping as an option.

In a viral video, TikToker Phoenix (@unfilteredphoenix) confronted the tip issue head-on when she went into her local Marble Slab Creamery and found out the employees didn’t receive the tips.

“@marbleslabcanada are you fucking kidding me!!????” she wrote in the caption.

Phoenix explained that she went in for a kid’s cup of ice cream, and while paying, the employee at the register walked her through the settings on the screen which ended on a tip option.

“Because everywhere has a fucking tip option now,” Phoenix says. However, before making a decision, the employee told Phoenix to not “feel obligated to tip because the tips do not go to the staff.”

In the video, Phoenix stares straight into the camera in disbelief and shakes her head. “That is what I call greedy fucking owners,” she says.

In the comments section, Marble Slab Canada addressed the video and other users commented their thoughts.

“Hi Phoenix! Would you be able to provide us with the Marble Slab location where this occurred?” @marbleslabcanada commented. Phoenix responded, saying that she “would love to let you know but I fear for the employee’s job. I definitely don’t want to get her in trouble.”

“When they collect them electronically there is no realistic way for the staff to keep track of what is tipped. So some if not all can be funneled off,” another user said.

“Tipping is out of control,” a third user shared.

