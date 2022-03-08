‘That will teach her to not sit on things in the store’: Mom gets mad at TikToker after child sits on his lap while he pretends to be mannequin for Target prank

A fierce argument is brewing on TikTok after a user posted a video of their “mannequin prank gone wrong.”

The video, which was posted by user @tugreckless and currently sits at over 16.7 million views, shows a man wearing a white morph suit to appear as a mannequin in Target. A young girl approaches the man and attempts to sit on him, only to realize that the mannequin is, in fact, a person. This causes the young girl to fall back in fear, and the girl’s apparent mother chastises the person filming the video.

“That’s rude,” the child’s mother says in the video. “Y’all are wrong for that. F*ck y’all.”

The video ends with the person dressed as a mannequin getting kicked out of the store by a worker.

Some commenters were supportive of the pranksters, saying the mother overreacted.

“It was funny!” one user wrote. “The little girl being dramatic like her mama.”

“That will teach her to not sit on things in the store,” another said.

“Who sits on mannequins?” another asked.

Others thought the prank was in bad taste. Specifically, they questioned the pranksters’ decision to set up their operation in the Target’s youth section.

“Why was you at the toddler section in the first place?” a TikToker questioned.

“Honestly though… choosing to sit in the childrens section probably wasn’t the smartest decision,” another commenter agreed.

While some in the comments said the prank ended poorly, others contended that this was the best the situation could have gone given the circumstances.

“She’s fine,” one user wrote about the young girl, adding that she would probably be “just embarrassed.”

“It would have been [worse] if he didn’t move her,” said another, referring to the fact that the prankster refused to let the young girl sit on his lap in the video.

Overall, it seems like everyone involved was a relatively good sport about the situation.

“The dad passed the vibe check,” said one user, with another agreeing: “Dad was a good sport!!!”

Even the Target employee had a hard time taking the situation seriously. As she escorts the fake mannequin out of the store, she cracks a smile.

As another comment noted, “The store girl laughed!”

@tugreckless did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message. Target did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Today’s top stories: