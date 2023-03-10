‘I knew I had a resting b*tch face but I didn’t realize I looked that awful’: Server says manager threatened to fire her over her ‘miserable’ face

A TikToker’s experience of being told she might be fired from her job because of her resting face has drawn over 1.6 million views on the platform.

Poster Cece (@lilcecesworld) said her new boss at her serving job confronted her about her resting face, which she says the manager described as “miserable.”

“Get ready with me to get fired from my job that I literally just started,” she says in the video. “Since the age of 15, I’ve had several jobs and I’ve never been fired, so I find this just funny. Yesterday at the end of my shift, my manager was like, ‘hey, I need to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘oh my gosh, you’re giving me so much anxiety.'”

Cece says the manager pulled her aside and told her that her face looked so miserable at work, that “she didn’t think [Cece] was a good fit for the job.”

She continues that she generally has to manage her face subconsciously, as her resting face looks “miserable.”

“So I guess I’ll see if I get fired today for having an ugly face at work,” she says. “It’s just a minimum wage waiter job, I honestly don’t care if they fire me.”

In a follow-up video, Cece shares how they did not end up firing her but asked her to come in on her day off instead because they were “short-staffed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cece via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Viewers shared their own experiences of being let go from jobs for strange reasons.

“I was fired from an animal hospital in the beginning of January because my personality wasn’t ‘bubbly’ enough for them,” one user wrote.

“I got fired from a dog daycare for not fitting in and most of the time I worked alone with the dogs,” another viewer said.

“My first job told me I was losing their business because of my looks,” a commenter wrote. “I told him good luck finding a new server and dipped out.”