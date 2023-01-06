‘Only day 2 on the job smh’: Worker records manager telling her she’s ‘going to have to’ take skirt off after she spills on it

A worker went viral on TikTok for recording her manager’s inappropriate reaction to a spill on her skirt.

In the video, Luna (@lunaxbbx) said she accidentally got concealer on her skirt and was trying to clean it off. Her manager, who was off-camera, handed her a paper towel, which Luna used to dab the concealer off her skirt.

The manager said something unintelligible, which Luna responded to by assuring him that the concealer would come out. Her assurance didn’t stop her manager’s creepy response, however.

“You’re gonna have to take it off,” he said.

Luna’s jaw dropped, and she laughed awkwardly as she turned to look at her manager. She then pointed to her phone and said, with another awkward laugh, “I got that on camera. I got that on camera.”

Her manager laughed loudly as Luna stared into the camera with an alarmed expression.

Luna posted the video on Dec. 29. She revealed in the caption that the incident occurred on her second day on the job.

Many users in the comments section urged Luna to seek legal action or reach out to the human resources department at her job. In response, Luna wrote that there is no human resources department where she works.

Several viewers noted that the manager seemed too comfortable making an inappropriate comment to his employee.

“Totally tho he was slick with it too casual chuckle to avoid the fact that he actually said it OUTLOUD,” one viewer wrote.

“Nah bro wildin him laughing it off means he’s gunna do that shi again,” another commented.

Other viewers expressed that Luna should have called her manager out rather than laughing.

“That’s when u lose ur smile & tell him that’s completely inappropriate ik it’s nerve racking but guys will always think it’s ok if we laugh w them,” one user wrote. In reply, Luna wrote, “easier said [than] done. When it’s only day 3 on the job.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Luna via TikTok comment.