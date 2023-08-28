‘Girlboss move’: Worker says drunk manager told her he wanted to have kids with her. She demanded a month of paid leave

A woman says after her manager sexually harassed her, she demanded a month of paid leave.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, Sydney Barker (@_sydneypaigebarker) says that while drunk at a work event, a former manager told her that he wanted her to “have his kids.”

After the incident, she asked for a paid, month-long leave—and the manager approved it.

“It was definitely funny,” Barker wrote in her video’s caption. “But lowkey not.”

On Monday, Barker’s video had over 108,000 views on TikTok.

In her video’s comments section, Barker said that her former manager told her he didn’t mean what he had said. She told the Daily Dot the same.

“He was very intoxicated when it happened,” Barker told the Daily Dot. “And was extremely apologetic and remorseful for his actions that following Monday.”

She also said that she didn’t report the sexual harassment but that she did leave the company a month after it happened.

“I basically gave him my 1 month warning,” Barker said. “And would be leaving the company a month from then.”

About the incident, Barker commented that “a win is a win.” Many commenters agreed.

“Paid vacation,” @gilliansommervill commented. “Slay.”

“Girlboss move,” @kikikram3r wrote.

“Shoulda asked for the year [off],” @sarababy1985 commented.