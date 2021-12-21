A series of videos documenting a man allegedly recording a woman and her son in public at a bank has garnered millions of views on TikTok. Posted by @wendylynn143, the videos were all filmed in the waiting area of her bank.

The first video showing a man holding his phone upright with the camera unobstructed and pointed in the woman’s direction has gotten 1.8 million views on the platform. Some users are debating whether the man in the video is actually trying to film her, or is just holding his phone in a very odd way.

The first video has the greatest number of comments in support of the woman, urging her to make bank staff aware of this guy’s behavior, while the second video has many comments from people suggesting that he is just holding his phone weird, or trying to balance it on his leg because of anxiety.

“He was [definitely] filming her because if he was just balancing the phone he would have it more side ways not towards her,” one commenter wrote.

Some of the commenters who defended the man in the video pointed out that at times his own fingers blocked the camera, reasoning that doing so would make it unlikely that he is filming anyone.

“Does it not look like he’s balancing it for fun?” one commenter wrote. “His hand is literally blocking his viewpoint to the screen so he can’t see it. Use logic.”

Some other commenters mentioned that they hold their phone like this, and expressed concern that someone might assume they are filming because of it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wendylynn143 via TikTok DM regarding the videos.

