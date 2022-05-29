‘The heat gets to people’: TikToker calls out man who mooned her friend in the street during fit of road rage

A Phoenix area woman warned TikTok about an allegedly erratic driver who mooned her friend in a fit of road rage. Several viewers weighed in with other wild stories of Arizona drivers.

The video, posted by user @kisschinxo, starts with a simple message.

“If you live in the Phoenix area, you need to be aware of this guy,” she says into the camera.

The creator goes on to detail how her friend encountered the mooner driving dangerously on the highway. She claims the man almost caused her friend to get into an accident. When they came to a stop, photos show the man stepping out of his car and allegedly taunting the other driver.

With photo proof, she shows how the man then pulled down his pants to flash her friend.

“That’s disgusting, you look like you don’t even wash your ass,” she says.

The TikToker ends the video warning others driving “near the I-17 in Happy Valley.”

Other TikTok users were shocked at the incident her friend experienced.

“Nahhh mooning someone in this heat is CRAZYYY,” one user said.

Others said as the summer temperatures rise, the heat can get to Arizona drivers.

“The road rage in Arizona is not a joke, it’s scary and stay safe. Especially in the summer the heat gets to people,” one viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @kisschinxo via Instagram message.

