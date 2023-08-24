‘So. Creepy’: Man blasted for saying he loves sitting next to kids on airplanes because ‘minors are just dope’

The person you sit next to on a flight can make all the difference when you’re traveling long distances. You’re not likely to have a pleasant ride if your seatmate is a screaming baby, someone who smells like they haven’t showered in a week, or an armrest hog.

But one man on TikTok has stirred up controversy by saying that he loves sitting next to kids on airplanes because “minors are just dope.”

TikTok user @marshallcrews made the comments in his original video, and TikTok user @rynnstar made a stitched video.

“I stitched this before for the fat b*tch comments but completely missed this weird part???” she wrote in the caption of her video that by Thursday had been viewed more than 393,000 times.

In Marshall’s original video, he stands shirtless and shares his airplane seating preference.

“The worst thing that can happen on an airplane is getting seated between some fat bitch,” he began. “Now ideally, you want to get seated next to a minor, you know 11-12 years old, just hitting puberty.”

His rationale is that they’re small and don’t take up space. “Minors are just dope,” he said.

@rynnstar concluded her video with a voice recording of the FBI banging on someone’s door.

People in the comments also saw Marshall’s comments about minors as a red flag.

“‘Minors are just dope’ is just a barrel of red flags in any context. Oof,” a woman wrote.

“So. Creepy. Holy. Ish,” seconded another.

“Minors are just dope said every pedo ever,” another added.

Viewers were weirded out over how specific he was about his ideal minor’s description.

“NAH CUZ WHY WAS HE SO SPECIFIC?????,” this user wrote. “What the actual fuck. what. huh. help. what. Help,’” another wrote.

“He said that with whole chest,” a third observed.

Someone else argued that who you sit next to on a plane doesn’t matter.

“I feel like hijacking is the worst thing that could happen when ur on an airplane but that’s just me ig [I guess],” they wrote.

Since Marshall’s comments raised some red flags, some suggested that the police look into his devices. “Someone check his harddrive,” this person wrote.

“CHECK HIS COMPUTERS CHECK HIS DMS!!” another added.

