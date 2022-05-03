‘Men need to learn how to take no for an answer’: Man kicks woman’s belongings after she rejects him

A woman on TikTok says a man attacked her by kicking her belongings after she rejected him in a viral video.

The TikToker (@halimaa.said) shared a video on April 28 showing herself laying in grass during the incident. The video received about 5.6 million views on TikTok as of publishing.

In the TikTok, the man is heard off-camera saying, “I’ll get out of your hair” to the woman. Then the camera moves abruptly as the man appears to kick the TikToker’s belongings, prompting her to quickly stand up.

“What the fuck,” she says in the video. “What is your fucking problem? Just because I said no? You’re going to kick my fucking shit just because I said no? You fucking prick.”

The video’s on-screen text reads, “He really attacked me just because I rejected him…”

As of publishing, the video accumulated over 7,000 comments, with several viewers saying they wished the TikToker exposed the man’s identity in the video.

“Wish (you) showed his face!! Be safe sis,” one viewer commented on the video.

“I wish (you) should have showed his face cuz it’s the audacity for me,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers said the man’s reaction to rejection was an example of many men not being able to accept the word “no.”

“Men need to learn how to take no for an answer,” one TikTok user said.

Another user wrote, “bro why can’t some dudes understand no is no, (especially) when approaching an hijabi like have some respect.”

“Why cant guys accept rejection,” one user commented.

“When will men understand no is no,” someone else said.

Some viewers speculated that the TikTok appeared staged, but others were quick to shut down the speculations.

“I dont understand why people think this is staged. This happens to women all over and many die from just saying ‘no,'” one viewer commented.

“Anyone who thinks this is staged has NO IDEA how dangerous the world is for women. If you cannot empathize with her, you are part of the problem,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @halimaa.said via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories