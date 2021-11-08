‘I think I was just hate crimed’: Man makes inappropriate sexual gesture toward lesbian in viral TikTok

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 6 by @kingthedragqueen, a man yells in the ear of a woman and gets close to her face as he puts his tongue between his fingers.

“I think I was just hate crimed at the gay club,” @kingthedragqueen wrote in the overlay text of the video. “This was his reaction to finding out that I am a [email protected]”

The TikTok user, who is a drag queen that goes by King, captioned the video with hashtags “straight male” and “help me.” She also used the hashtag #UniversalSydney, the name of a gay nightclub in Australia. The video has garnered over 262,000 views.

King commented on the video that although the man “wasn’t dangerous,” he was “drunk and annoying.” To those that said he’d be embarrassed if he saw the TikTok, King said “he’s got a caveman brain I don’t think he knows how to operate a telecommunication device.”

“I perform at this venue so if anything bad happened I could have just had him life-banned,” King commented on the video. “But he was just weird.”

Commenters were also upset by the man’s behavior.

“Why was he there?” wrote @niklasfaen. “Straight people should never flirt in a gay/queer club, this pisses me off, it isn’t their space.”

“Go away, you can go to any other bar,” commented @alanasass4. “Let queer people party in peace.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to King and Universal Sydney.

Today’s Top Stories