‘This neighborhood is a downgrade for me’: Man confronts ‘Karen’ who shows up at his front door

A video of a man confronting a “Karen” who allegedly knocked on his door to complain about the music he was playing has is going viral on TikTok and sparking some debate.

The video—which was posted by @SecondFrog on TikTok and been viewed more than 615,000 times—shows a man exiting his home to confront the woman, telling her that the neighborhood “is a downgrade” for him.

“You act like you think we don’t belong in this neighborhood,” he says in the video. “This neighborhood is a downgrade for me. Get your ass back in your fucking house and mind your own fucking business.”

He goes on to say: “Bye Karen, you know you’re going to be on social media, right?”

Some commenters expressed their support for the man in the video, writing that “Karens” like this woman need to be spoken to like this more often.

“This is how everyone should speak to a Karen, I’m sick of people acting all nice with them,” one commenter wrote.

One woman pointed out that if the Karen was complaining about the noise, in the comment writer’s experience most sound ordinances do not go into effect until 8 p.m.

“People don’t seem to understand that noise ordinance in neighborhoods don’t start until after at least 8 p.m.” the commenter wrote. “She had nothing to bother them about.”

Still, some commenters wouldn’t call the woman a “Karen” at all, and some suggested the man in the video was the problem.

“When they’re guilty, they don’t show the whole story,” one commenter wrote, in part. “I’m guessing loud music is the problem.”

The video was also shared to r/PublicFreakout on Reddit, where the man got some criticism for his approach to the situation.

“Yeah, the person who posted this video comes off super aggressive for someone asking them to turn down the music, in what might have been a polite way,” one Reddit user wrote. “All I see is a middle aged adult with a TikTok screaming at a quiet person and claiming that their neighborhood is a downgrade (then why’d you move there?) to an insult they made up in their head about not belonging in the neighborhood. What a nutjob.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @secondfrog via TikTok DM regarding the video.