‘I’m her soulmate’: Man catches partner on date, confronts the other guy in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok appears to show a man catching his “soulmate” on a date with another man at a restaurant.

The video was posted by a TikToker known as Kya (@markyaaa) and received about 10.5 million views on TikTok as of Tuesday.

In the video, the man can be seen confronting the other man his partner is out with, saying loudly, “I’m her soulmate.” He held up his phone for the other man to show him something, but it’s unclear what was on the screen.

The woman calmly got up out of her seat to leave as her partner snapped, “She’s a fucking whore.” The two then leave the restaurant together.

In a comment on her video, Kya wrote, “They got to fighting in the parking lot btw.”

Some found the video just as entertaining as Kya, who could be heard giggling as the couple walked away. As of Tuesday, the video garnered nearly 17,000 comments.

Viewers had differing opinions on the man’s “I’m her soulmate” proclamation.

“‘I’m her soulmate’ is so cute and sad at the same time,” one viewer wrote in a comment.

“Came to collect his soulmate. I know that’s right!” another viewer commented.

One user wrote, “Not ‘im her soulmate'” with a crying emoji.

“Honestly this broke my heart…” another stated. “Listen to the hurt in his voice ‘I’m her soul mate’ hope you heal for the better.

Others felt it was insensitive to film the seemingly vulnerable moment.

“This man’s heart was broken in two and yall recorded it. I hope he found someone to appreciate him. nobody deserve to be treated like that,” one person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

