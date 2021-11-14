‘Give me my product!’: Male Karen blocks Walmart entrance, allegedly threatens employees

A viral TikTok shows a male Karen blocking a Walmart entrance and threatening employees over his desire to have his “product.”

User @mochi_fiend filmed and posted the video which has over 911,000 views, to TikTok on Saturday. It showed a man in a suit pacing at a Walmart entrance and staring inside at the employees. It appeared that he’d been outside long enough for @mochi_fiend to start filming his behavior.

“This man is literally threatening us,” she said.

“Look at you guys with your little fucking phones,” he said, adding something inaudible. Then he yelled his demand, “Give me my product.”

“I’ll just stand here; I don’t give a shit,” he said, pacing the immediate area. “I’ve got all day.”

The male Karen waved to the TikToker and the employees inside, smiled, and said, “I’m gonna be famous! Look at that on your fucking phone! Dumbass!”

He continued pacing and yelled again, “Give me my product!”

Viewers criticized the man for harassing the Walmart employees.

One viewer quipped that the male Karen “looks like the pompous bad guy in every 80s movie, whose dad is gonna tear down the rec center…..Chet.”

One commenter wondered, “who even talks like this? ‘Give me my product.'”

“Oh look, a man who refuses to take no as an answer [red flag emoji],” another said.

“‘If I scream it loud enough surely they will change the rules for me,'” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for comment.

