‘Always trust your instincts!’: TikToker says she was almost kidnapped by her Lyft driver

While the convenience of ride share apps like Lyft and Uber have helped tens of millions of people around to world get to where they need to go, there have been a number of horror stories emerging from the app over the years, specifically with female passengers who have been attacked by male drivers while using these services.

Lyft, Uber, and similar applications perform background checks for drivers who are looking to use their own vehicles to make some money, but it’s not a perfect system by any means. While it’s impossible and unrealistic to expect these companies to stop every instance of criminal activity or assault with its current business model, Uber and Lyft have been criticized for not having a more stringent employee vetting processes.

A harrowing story from TikToker Mikaila Simone (@mikailaisawesome) is another instance of a lone female rider being subjected to what she says was a potentially life-threatening situation with a male Lyft driver.

Mikaila, who was working on a theatrical production, was invited to a cast and crew after-show party at a bar. She took an Uber to get there and said that while on her way to the venue, did feel a bit “off” after being alone in the car with a male driver.

Thankfully, she arrived at her destination without incident and proceeded to have a good time, consuming a couple of drinks and smoking some weed. When she was ready to get home, she waited for some 30-40 minutes to book an Uber, however, all of the drivers kept canceling on her.

Not wanting to wait any longer, she decided to hail a Lyft instead. The driver showed up, but from the instant that Mikaila went inside the vehicle, she felt unsafe; it was a sobering and scary feeling that left her with a “pit in [her] stomach.’ She placed her bag right beside her, which she says held pepper spray among other self-defense weapons.

Mikaila indicated that she was being picked up in Decatur, a neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

She believed she was going to get into a firefight with the Lyft driver as she noticed he kept looking back at her in the mirror while adjusting something in his waist band. However, Mikaila remembered some advice that she heard on TikTok, and even referenced a video that someone uploaded to help keep people safe.

The video that she alludes to is one that makes it sound as if another person is on the phone with you in the hopes of curtailing potential kidnappers. Anyone who means you harm may think twice before doing so if they think there is at least one other individual who knows about your whereabouts.

Mikaila didn’t use that particular TikTok video, however, and decided to call her sister and carry on a conversation. She included details as to where she was and other tidbits that could potentially incriminate the driver should anything happen to her.

This tactic only further proved that Mikaila’s initial fears were correct. She says the Lyft driver became visibly upset and began driving erratically while constantly staring back at Mikaila and cursing to himself. He turned the music on the radio way up in the hopes of having her end her call, she says.

When they approached Mikaila’s apartment complex, she peppered in some extra details in the hopes of curtailing her Lyft driver from potentially following her home. She casually told her sister that she needed to get the big pitbull that was staying in her apartment out of the house (she doesn’t have a dog). Mikaila also worried about the driver knowing where she lived, so she had him drop her off at a different apartment complex.

After getting out of the car, she ended up hiding behind a pillar where she was out of the driver’s sight but could still see his car. She says he waited for five to ten minutes before driving off. When he did, she ended up booking it to her apartment, saying that she ran faster than she ever had in her entire life.

While Mikaila was ready to defend herself, a series of protective measures/decisions in-the-moment ended up helping her to avoid a potentially violent altercation.

She added at the end of her second video about the situation that she contacted Lyft, who said that they would investigate the incident, but she has yet to hear any follow-up from the application.

Many commenters who saw the TikToker’s videos commended her ability to stay calm in such a high-stress situation.

“You are very smart about your safety. I’m so glad you are ok,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Thank God you pay attention to your intuition.”

There were others who offered up additional safety tips, like ensuring that the child safety lock on a door isn’t enabled before closing it shut.

In the comments section of one of her videos, Mikaila tagged Lyft’s TikTok account asking if they would be willing to reopen their investigation on the incident.

Daily Dot has reached out to Mikaila for further context on her experience with a Lyft driver.

