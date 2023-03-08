‘I’m about to lose my f*cking job’: Love’s Travel Stop employee accidentally floods parking lot with diesel

A TikToker shared one of his most trying moments at work—accidentally spraying himself in the face and then subsequently flooding an entire truck stop parking lot with diesel fuel.

The video shows creator Tyler (@triplecuptyler) at a Love’s Travel Stop, according to the hat he’s wearing in the video and the panning he does to show the mess he made. The clip has garnered more than 382,000 views since it was shared Feb. 23.

“Yo, I’m about to lose my fucking job,” he starts the video.

He then explains, “They told me, ‘change all the diesel filters on these pumps,’ right? I’m doing such… the pressure isn’t all the way off in one of these pumps, even though I turned it off. That shit sprays me in the fucking eyes.”

His video also comes with an on-screen caption reading, “I should’ve been wearing my safety glasses.”

He goes on to explain that he got the filter off, went inside the store to wash his now-burning eyes, and when he came back outside, he found a chaotic scene.

“This is all diesel,” he assesses, showing where diesel fuel had leaked throughout the store’s network of pumps. “This is all diesel. This is all diesel. This is all diesel.”

He then determined, “I am standing in a fucking napalm right now, you know that?”

Commenters appreciated the gravity of his situation.

“I would’ve clocked out and disappeared like nothing happened,” one suggested.

“My dude just lost every paycheck till next month,” another wrote.

In the thread, a further commenter claimed, “I mean they can fire you but legally, they can’t dock your pay for something like this.”

Another Love’s employee also chimed in. “Lmfao, as a Love’s employee I will say that’s uh probably not good bro …” they said.

But as the comments revealed, Tyler was chronicling an episode that happened in the past, and there was a resolution to the issue.

“Company had paid 25k for environmental protection to come clean it up,” Tyler explained.

That led to another question from commenters. “Still got a job?” they asked.

“Hell nah,” Tyler explained. “Lost it like eight months later for something else.”

