Just days after former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against Lizzo for alleged harassment and a hostile work environment among other accusations, a YouTuber’s personal account of knowing Lizzo has surfaced on TikTok.

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown says that her ex-boyfriend of 10 years, comedian Myke Wright, started seeing Lizzo while still dating Brown. The TikToker says that she had a negative experience with Lizzo, who treated her badly.

“It was really hard for my mental health,” Brown said in the video. “I went through a really difficult period of time trying to be OK with this.”

She says that Wright and Lizzo “started something” while she and Wright were dating and mentions texts and pictures exchanged between the two that she “will never be able to not see in [her] head.” (The Daily Dot reached out to Brown and Lizzo’s team.)

@brooklynelizabethbrown As far as I know they are still together. I wish them peace and happiness. ♬ original sound – Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown

Brown’s testimony comes after a wave of online uproar about the singer’s alleged treatment of workers, which came to light after the lawsuit was filed. Multiple former crew members publicly showed their support for the plaintiffs.

In her TikTok, Brown mentions that she didn’t want to speak up before because she thought it would make her sound like a “whiny bitch” due to the singer’s public persona.

“Everybody in the world loves her and her message is like love and light and positivity,” she said in the video. “People love her, so why would I try to drag her name or something?”

Brown says that she now feels comfortable talking about her experience with the singer and Wright, both of whom she says could’ve been kinder in the way they treated her.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been able to really speak on it and feel like people will hear what I’m saying,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, the pop star released a statement denying the accusations in the lawsuit, calling the claims “as unbelievable as they sound.”

Comments under the singer’s post supported the former dancers.

“​​Smoke, mirrors and manipulation tactics on your end. I believe those girls,” one commenter wrote.

“When people release vague statements like this instead of directly addressing and denying the accusations: You know they’re guilty,” another commented.

In her TikTok, Brown says she feels vindicated that others are coming forward with their testimonies of Lizzo’s character.

“She’s not everything that she’s been saying she is and I’ve known that for a long time, but I tried to let it go,” she said. “Now that it’s coming to light who she really is and how she really operates, it’s just like vindication.”

Commenters under Brown’s post sent her support and validation.

“It makes me think ab [about] how many people experience similar things and have to watch these people being raved in the news,” one commenter wrote.

“Covert narcissist 101,” another commented.

Brown left viewers with a final message regarding public figures who preach positivity and confidence, among other good virtues.

“Take those things, let them make you a better person,” she said. “But do not ever idolize messengers.”