‘This shirt is worth $25 and will be taken out of my $11 an hour paycheck’: Ex-Little Caesars worker says uniform shirt will be taken out of his paycheck

In the United States, it’s not uncommon for employers to make employees pay for their uniforms.

According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, this practice is legal so long as the worker’s wage including the deduction for uniform costs doesn’t fall below the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

“Federal law allows employers to deduct the cost of supplying and maintaining a uniform (having it mended or cleaned and pressed) from an employee’s paycheck, as long as the employee’s wages after the deduction don’t fall below the minimum wage,” explains NOLO.

“If you earn only the minimum wage, your employer may not require you to pay for a uniform, through payroll deductions or otherwise,” the site continues. “However, if you earn enough to cover the minimum wage and your uniform costs, your employer is free to take the deduction.”

This can also apply when one leaves a job, as TikTok user Trevy (@dangtrevy) recently noted in a video with over 167,000 views.

“Apparently this shirt is worth $25 and will be taken out of my $11 an hour paycheck,” Trevy writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comment sections, he explains his situation further.

“The GM said to bring the shirts back or it will be taken out of my paycheck. So I guess my check will be $50 less this week,” he stated. “The [managers] at this location are a joke. Basically why I quit . I was working circles around them.”

Essentially, according to him, Trevy quit the position and will have a deduction of $50 from his final paycheck unless he brings back his two uniform shirts.

“It’s called clout,” he joked in a comment. “I’ve got many work costumes.”

Still, many users on TikTok were upset by the notion of buying the clothes that a company requires an employee to wear.

“You should immediately leave places that do that. It means their turnover is so high that they were losing thousands of dollars giving those for free,” wrote a user.

“I mean the pizzas are 5 dollars,” offered another. “They gotta make their money somewhere.”

“Cost the company $2… if you force your employees to wear company clothing then the company should pay for it,” shared a third. “I supply company shirts for employees.”

We’ve reached out to Little Caesars via email and Trevy via TikTok comment.