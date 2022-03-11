‘The hell is legendary customer service?’: Cabela’s minimum wage job listing sparks debate in viral TikTok

Job applications are bold, especially when they ask for years of experience for minimal pay. One TikToker in Canada shared a job description for a company called Cabela’s—a retailer known for hunting and fishing—asking for “legendary customer service”… while apparently paying federal minimum wage.

In the video, the creator is seen scrolling through an advertisement for a job and says, “You’re telling me, for $15.25 an hour, you want me to provide legendary customer service every time?!”

The creator said they still applied to the job.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fifiandbogart/video/7071667216378236166/

The job is in Canada, where the minimum wage of $15 an hour is still more than America’s, currently sitting at $7.25. The retail industry is hard enough as it is, on top of not being paid a fair wage. “My favorite is ‘bachelor degree preferred’ and ‘two to three years experience’ for the great rate of MINIMUM WAGE,” one person commented of common language they see on other job posts. A former Cabela’s employee said, “As an ex-Cabela’s employee.. just don’t.. nothing ‘legendary’ there.”

“For that price you’d be lucky if I’d even listen to the customer speaking,” a commenter quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Cabela’s via contact form on its website.

