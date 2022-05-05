‘I was just violated in my house, and nobody taking it seriously’: Man says leasing staff walked into his home while he was naked

“Shaking,” Deshawn Viverette says in a now-viral video as he recounts how leasing staff allegedly walked in on him while he was naked in his home.

“I just came from my leasing office. I’m in my bed, naked, no clothes on. I hear a knock at the door, so I try to get some stuff on, get out the bed. Before I can even do that, my door opens,” Viverette (@ignoranttrey), who has over 120,000 followers, says. “The people from the leasing office inside my fucking house. So I get up to go to the leasing office and talk to the manager. She tells me, ‘Oh well, she knocked three times, so it’s perfectly fine to enter.’ You didn’t give me a warning or nothing, you just walked in my house. ‘Yeah, we can come in, as long as we knock first.'”

In a follow-up video, Viverette shares the recorded conversation between himself and the alleged office manager worker of his Dallas-Fort Worth-area apartment complex, who claims in the clip that workers are allowed to enter any apartment after knocking. “You could have said ‘Hold on a second,’ so she was aware somebody was in there,” the manager says.

“I’m moving,” Viverette says. “I feel uncomfortable. If I was a woman, and a man walked in my house and I was naked, then do you understand how I feel? I was just violated in my house, and nobody taking it seriously in this whole leasing office. You expect me to pay my rent? You really want me to pay you $1,600 after you done walked in my house? $1,600 for a door that you can open anytime the fuck you want? You’re delusional!”

“I’m so angry… I recorded me speaking to the office manager as well. She didn’t take it seriously! What’s the next level??” the video is captioned.

While many rental agreements typically include a clause requiring a leasing office to give residents at least a day’s notice before entering, not seconds, there is no statutory requirement to do so in the state of Texas, according to Herman Boswell.

In the comments section, Viverette alleged his lease has a clause requiring 24 hours of notice before anyone from the leasing office or maintenance is allowed to enter the building. Multiple commenters urged him to pursue the matter legally.

