‘Moving to Phoenix just so he can be my landscaper’: Woman does boyfriend TikTok trend on her landscaper, Luis

A TikTok sharing the cute texts a woman gets from her landscaper has gone viral on the app, with countless viewers falling in love with Luis and requesting his landscaping services.

The trend that the user, @jujumaddison, adapted is based on people showing cute texts sent by their partners while a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s song Come Back…Be Here plays in the background. However, Julie put a new twist on the trend by using it to advertise Luis’ landscaping services. “This trend, but with my landscaper Luis,” the on-screen text reads.

What follows is a range of wholesome texts sent by Luis to Julie.

One sweet message reads, including “Life is a mess, don’t stress,” alongside various reminders for Julie to water her plants, complete with various creative emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the 1.6 million viewers couldn’t get enough of Luis, and they said as much in the comments section.

“We love a good landscaper king,” one commenter said.

“We stan Luis,” another added.

“Can he be my remote landscaper?” a third commenter asked, “I just need the texts.”

Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima was among the commenters, who described Luis as “the bestie we all need.”

Julie did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram.

