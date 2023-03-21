‘The landlord special’: TikToker says landlord covered holes with painted-over sheets of paper

In a recent viral TikTok, a tenant showcases their landlord’s failed attempt at covering a hole in their wall.

TikToker Shelby’s (@notsobadomens) video is in response to a person stating they’re shocked they’ve never thought about covering a hole in their wall by painting over paper. Shelby responds with, “You might not have thought about it, but my landlord sure did.”

The TikToker points over to a noticeable outline of a painted sheet of paper coming from the wall above a light switch. The content creator warns people of attempting this, captioning their video, “This is why we don’t do that.” The TikTok has amassed over 626,000 views by Tuesday.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shelby via TikTok comment.

Commenters both expressed their confusion and the relatability of the video.

“Have these people never seen paper dry after it is painted,” a user comments.

“Why not use a laminated sheet or plastic binder sheet,” one asks.

“I got the same in my bathroom,” a user relays.

“I had a landlord once just tape a piece of paper over a hole,” another comments. “Different color than the paint. Just scotch taped some paper up lmao.”

Many users say that what Shelby received was the “landlord special,” a tongue-in-cheek phrase referencing failed repair attempts done by landlords.

“Bro just discovered the landlord special,” a user comments.

“The landlord special,” another adds with a slew of laughing emojis.

Replying to a user who asked why would the landlord cover a hole inadequately above a light switch, Shelby responds, “Yeah I think the switch was moved at one point and that was how they chose to patch the hole.”