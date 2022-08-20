‘We didn’t work so hard for two decades to just give up now’: TikToker uses family’s old landline number for Kroger rewards points

A Kroger worker went viral on TikTok after sharing that he still uses his old landline number to receive Kroger rewards points.

In the nine-second clip, user Drake Pooley (@drakepooley) reveals the outside of a Kroger as he heads inside. He then records himself entering his old landline number to build its Kroger rewards points.

While Pooley’s landline is no longer in use, the number now presumably belongs to another person. However, he’s not giving up on his family’s stockpile of rewards points.

“To whoever now has the phone number from my family’s landline in the mid-2000s, sorry, but you’re going to have to pry our KrogerPlus Rewards account from my cold, dead hands,” the TikToker says in a voice-over.

Pooley added in the caption, “we didn’t work so hard for two decades to just give up now.”

The video has been viewed over 842,000 times since it was posted on Aug. 2. Several viewers similarly shared how they continue to use their own—or other’s—old landline numbers to rack up rewards points.

“My best friend uses my old house phone Kroger account,” one user wrote.

“i still use my ex’s parents’ home number. i dated him like 20 yrs ago,” a second said.

“Yes! My parents haven’t had their landline in line 10 yrs but we all still use the same Kroger card with that ph# lol,” a third stated.

Many commenters argued that a shared rewards account usually allows all members to reap the benefits.

“My gramma doesn’t drive I use her fuel points every time! She racks them up!” one user commented.

“I live in Dallas now and have been sharing my CVS reward card with a Vietnamese woman from NYC since 2007. Neither of us will let go,” a second shared.

“Whoever has ours now consistently allows me to get the cheapest gas because of the fuel points,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Drake Pooley for comment via TikTok comment and Kroger via email.

