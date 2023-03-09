‘Does he not know chickens have spines?’: KFC customer claims they found a spine in their fried chicken, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after expressing disgust at an alleged chicken spine found in a KFC meal.

In a video with over 290,000 views, TikTok user Noah (@noah_bart) shows the chicken in question.

“I went to KFC. I hadn’t eaten. I got one normal chicken wing…[then] this one has a fucking spine in it!” the TikToker exclaims in disbelief.

“Someones rat musta fell in the deep fryer or something,” he added in the caption.

@noah_bart Someones rat musta fell in the deep fryer or something ♬ original sound – Noah Bartlett

What the TikToker is holding in the video does appear to be a chicken spine or a similar part of the chicken, though that shouldn’t present any major issues. In fact, KFC itself has noted that spines are occasionally found in its fried chicken, as a collection of pieces of fried chicken from KFC contains several parts of the bird.

“Yup, that’s certainly the chicken spine,” the brand Tweeted in response to one user complaining about finding a chicken spine in their fried chicken. “My chicken has em, but if they are a bother i suggest indulging [in] my boneless chicken tenders.”

Users on TikTok took the same approach, with many explaining that it is normal to find chicken spine alongside fried chicken.

“Does he not know chickens have spines??” asked one user.

“Wait till you find out that chicken is made of an animal,” stated a second.

“Animal anatomy should really be a requirement in hs,” offered a third.

Still, some said they were equally disgusted by the discovery, with a few adding that they’ve given up KFC for good.

“This is why I’m vegan,” shared a user.

“KFC the bottom of the barrel for fried chicken ngl,” added another.

“People still be eating at places that been exposed to bad and should be shut down,” observed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Noah via TikTok comment.