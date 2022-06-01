‘She’s all drama’: 2 Karens try to take over reserved tables, confront park ranger in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows two Karens confronting a park ranger and trying to take over outdoor tables at a park reserved by another group.

In the video, the Karens seem to be upset the ranger is allowing other women to sit at the tables, which were reserved in advance, but not permitting them to do the same.

On Sunday, Rebekah Goff (@browneyedgirl.squared) posted the clip on TikTok as a response to a previous TikTok showing the aforementioned Karen running off to get a park ranger.

In the most recent clip, she’s filming the confrontation from her point-of-view. It appears as if Goff’s group had reserved four park tables for a baby shower and the Karens were insisting two of them were not marked as reserved and up for grabs.

The video opens with the park ranger explaining the situation at hand to the Karens. “Here’s the bottom line, I’m going to say this: they had a reservation—four tables,” says the park ranger.

“There was nothing on these tables when we got here,” says one of the Karens in the blue. The ranger tries to speak up, but is cut off by the Karen in red.

“Excuse me, let me finish,” says the ranger. He continues, “These tables were marked. They put their stuff down. When they came back, the markers were gone.”

The park ranger and the two Karens go back and forth for a bit on whether or not the tables were marked as reserved.

“These two are their tables,” the ranger insists.

“We have a whole bunch of people coming in,” says one of the Karens.

“Ma’am, do I have to repeat this to you?” he says.

“How do they mark, sir? Can you show us the marking?” the Karens ask.

“They have an email from the city,” the ranger notes.

The Karens then ask to see the email. “They don’t have to show you anything,” says the ranger.

“That’s not cool,” retorts the Karen in blue.

The TikToker elected to take the high road and offer to share. “I’m going to give them two of ours, it’s not a big deal,” says Goff.

“They’re willing to share with you,” says the ranger. “If not, you can leave, it’s their reservation.”

As of Wednesday, the video has over 1.2 million views.

In the comments, it appears as if Goff’s group let the Karens and their group stay.

“We’re adults and sometimes you have to be nice for the sake of kids!” wrote Goff in the comments.

Many TikTokers in the comments supported Goff.

“Dang. She’s all drama,” one TikToker wrote about the Karens.

“‘We have a whole bunch of people coming’ should have reserved some tables babe,” another commented.

“‘They don’t have to show you anything’ was such a satisfying Karen moment. Aaahhhhhh,” commented another.

Some TikTokers applauded the park ranger’s handle on the situation. “MAD respect to this man for keeping his cool & being respectable.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rebecca Goff via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories