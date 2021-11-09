‘Karen’ throws soup in restaurant worker’s face in viral TikTok

A viral video shows a customer throwing soup at a cashier’s face at a restaurant in Temple, Texas, after allegedly complaining she found plastic in her meal.

@section_8_ posted the surveillance footage from a Mexican restaurant. The video has been viewed over 4.9 million times in less than 24 hours. The overlay text and voiceover partly lay out what allegedly transpired: “She was complaining there was plastic in her soup and was offered a refund or another item, but she continued to be arrogant and then threw the soup in the cashier’s face.”

“The customer did not ask for a refund or anything; she just wanted to argue,” it continued.

In the video, a cashier talks to a woman who is accompanied by a man. The customer opens up the soup and points to the lid. After an apparent back-and-forth, the customer then throws the soup in the cashier’s face. The woman and her boyfriend then hurry out.

The worker posted a video to her own TikTok account, @bummynelly, addressing the incident. She said she had a a phone conversation with the woman prior to the in-store incident. The woman, she said, claimed her “soup was so hot that it melted the plastic lid into the container.”

She claimed she was apologetic and tried to get the woman a free meal or refund but that the woman turned verbally hostile. She said she asked the woman to not talk down to her or assault her verbally. However, according to @bummynelly, the woman allegedly told her she would “talk to her any way I f*cking want.”

“I said ‘no, ma’am,’ you will not,’ and I hung up the phone,” she said.

She said the woman then demanded to speak to a manager but did not wait over the phone and chose to come up to the restaurant instead. @bummynelly said she told the woman that she would call the police if the woman did not calm down.

Though she said the soup wasn’t piping hot, “The spice from our soup definitely affected me more than anything. It really felt like I had just been pepper-sprayed.”

She said she called the police and filed charges against the woman.

In another video, @bummynelly gave credit to restaurant employees and patrons who began filming the duo and got the license plate of their vehicle. “I just want you guys to know I wasn’t alone in that moment, and I had a lot of support,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bummynelly and Temple Police for comment.

