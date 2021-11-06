‘Hope nobody was injured but that sh*t made my day’: Karen throws drink at car, gets served instant karma in viral video

A dashcam video showing a Karen reaping what she has sown on the highway has gained viral attention on Instagram, where it was posted by Ron Baugh (@777style) on Nov. 4.

Baugh was heading to Las Vegas with some friends when a woman in a car ahead of him threw her drink out of her window and onto his buddy’s car.

However, when the vehicle slows down so that the woman can throw the beverage, the driver rear-ends another car. The video has gained over 21,000 likes.

“I promise this is the funniest thing I will ever post: So I drove to Vegas on Monday with the Hoonigang in @sdobbins_photo #MK7GTiRS for the @semashow Shortly after we got on the 10E, some Karen in a Civic decided that @vin_tra NSX was just too clean and threw her drink at him,” the video’s caption states. “What happened next is the stuff of #InstantKarma legend. I hate that it involved another innocent driver and I sincerely hope nobody was injured but that shit made my day, week, year. 😂 It was so gratifying to see the Universe reward stupid games with stupid prizes so instantaneously. S/O @blackvueofficial for making it possible to share this.”

It’s unclear if the accident resulted in any injuries. It’s also unclear why the woman and driver decided to throw the drink at Baugh’s friend in the first place.

Commenters on the Instagram post backed the poster, saying the woman got what she deserved. Some even suggested that the poster should have waited until the police showed up, to turn over the dashcam footage of the incident.

“That was worth pulling over, waiting for cops, serving as a witness, ‘I saw the whole thang, officer!’, turning over video, and just dead eye stare down that trash,” the commenter wrote.

Others agreed that Karma came for that woman——as one commenter put it, at “Amazon delivery speed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Baugh regarding the video.

