‘I’d like to speak to your manager’: A Karen had a meltdown after being told she had to pay to enter an event

A worker shows an interaction with a Karen who wanted to enter a paid event space for free and demanded to speak to the manager, sparking discussion in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Ramia (@ramiagriffin) on Monday, a woman asks to speak to their manager after being asked to leave. The overlay text on the clip reads, “Getting all upset about having to pay $10 to get in while wearing a Louis Vuitton bag.”

The woman continues to argue and Ramia says, “You’re right. You’re right. You’re more important than anyone here so please, go for it. Have free rein.”

“Ten dollars is ten dollars and I will be back later on today to pay my ten dollars,” the woman says in the clip before turning to leave and calling Ramia a “bitch.”

The video is captioned “they always want the manager,” and has amassed over 1.8 million views as of Tuesday. Several commenters applauded Ramia for staying calm and standing their ground.

“LMAO that’s how u handle a Karen!” one user wrote. “Love how you were calmed and realize it’s not worth arguing with someone who just wants attention.”

“You handled that well!!! When she called you a ‘B’ I would have lost it,” another said.

“The fact you stayed calm is amazing,” a third added.

Ramia later shared more footage of the woman returning to demand an apology from Ramia for “being rude” and not “getting the manager.” At the end of the clip, another customer begins to call the woman out before paying.

In a follow-up video, Ramia explains that they work at an event space that hosts sports tournaments and everyone has to pay to get in except for coaches and players.

“A lot of parents will make the same excuse to basically not pay for admission, saying ‘oh, I just want to use the restroom,'” Ramia says. “I was always told that it’s my manager’s policy that no matter what, even if you’re going to go use the restroom, you had to pay to get in.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ramia via a TikTok comment.

