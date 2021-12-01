‘Leave these workers alone’: Viewers plead with ‘Karen’ after she films herself yell at Jack and the Box worker over hot sauce

A TikTok video shows a woman yelling at a Jack in the Box employee over hot sauce in the drive-thru. The video went viral but didn’t quite garner the reaction the filmer seemingly was hoping for, with many pleading with her to leave fast-food workers alone.

In the video, as the woman recording gets handed her order, she asks the Jack in the Box employee what their name is. When they decline to give their name, the customer becomes agitated, calling for a manager as the employee closes the drive-thru window and walks away.

The video includes a text overlay that says, “I NEED HOT SAUCE…wait what just happened.”

It’s not entirely clear whether the video was filmed by the TikTok account that posted it, @MrsMaryMae, whose handle has been changed to @MrsMaryMeme, as it is a screen-recording of a Facebook Live. However, commenters presumed the woman who posted the video is also the one filming and are begging her to leave fast-food employees alone as well as calling her a Karen over it.

“Leave these workers alone,” one commenter wrote. “They don’t get paid enough for this BS. Don’t like the service, don’t return. Period. No need to be extra.”

Some commenters wrote that it is customers like the woman in the video who are driving workers away from the industry.

“I am so sick of people like you acting like this,” another commenter wrote. “These people are working. Just be a decent human.”

These commenters noted that the person did not begin filming until the end of the exchange, casting doubt on her claim that the Jack in the Box employee was entirely to blame.

“So you pulled out a camera without telling us what happened…then made it look like it was about hot sauce,” one commenter wrote. “Pretty sure she was just fed up with whatever you were doing beforehand.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @MrsMaryMeme on TikTok via direct message and Jack in the Box via Twitter.

