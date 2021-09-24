‘Proof that Karens can be colored-hair millennials too’: TikToker’s ex-friend won’t leave her porch in viral video

A TikToker says her ex-friend, whom she refers to as a Karen, showed up to her house unannounced and then refused to leave.

A video featuring the encounter was posted by TikToker @thebarbarbinks on Sept. 24 and has since gone viral, receiving nearly 100,000 views. “Proof that Karens can be colored-hair millennials too,” the TikToker notes, using the text-to-speech effect.

In the video, @thebarbarbinks, who goes by Barbara Clark on the platform, tells the woman to leave multiple times. “Get off my property,” she says to the woman. The woman then says she is calling the cops and can be seen on the phone.

“Ask them what you should do,” Clark says to the woman, who is on the phone and still standing on Clark’s porch. “This is not it.”

In overlay text on the video, Clark says that the woman came to her house because “someone told her [Clark] intended to burn some of her belongings she left at my house after [their] friendship ended 4 months ago.” The TikToker also alleges that when she asked her ex-friend’s husband if he wanted to trade the items that each person had left at the other’s house, he refused.

“They only wanted their things returned and didn’t want to give ours back,” Clark wrote in the video’s overlay text. She further clarified in the video’s comments that she wasn’t “unwilling to make the exchange,” but that the woman showed up at a time when @thebarbarbinks was not available.

“She showed up without warning and was refusing to leave,” Clark wrote in the comments.

The video shows Clark shoving the ex-friend with her gate, as a means to get the woman off her porch.

“You are on my property,” she says to the ex-friend. Clark’s neighbor also tells the ex-friend to leave, and she eventually does.

Clark received a steady stream of support in her comments section.

“If it’s been there more than 30 days,” Clark commented, referencing the ex-friend’s items, “technically it’s yours so you can burn it if you want.”

“You have a lot of patience,” wrote @deannarene4. “My blood would be boiling and I probably would not have handled the situation as well as you did.”

“If it doesn’t get off my porch, it gets the hose,” commented @inope82, alongside multiple other comments suggesting Clark spray her ex-friend with a hose.

Clark commented on her video promising an upcoming part 2 but did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

