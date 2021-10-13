TikToker catches a Karen dinging his Mercedes-Benz with car door while he sits in it

A viral TikTok video shows a man catching a woman dinging his Mercedes-Benz while he sits inside. He alleged that the “Karen took off on” him.

Carlos Moniz @c_f_m_612 filmed and posted the video, which has 1.4 million views. The caption reads: “My pet peeve a whole damn parking lot!!! Let’s park near $170k+ Mercedes and hit it with a door.. insurance claim coming soon.”

The footage starts in a parking lot in the Boston metro area and shows a woman opening her car door and hitting the side of the TikToker’s car. Moniz immediately starts honking his horn, and the woman gets back in her car. He then gets out of his own car saying, “f*cking ignorance.” Her car can be seen in the corner of the screen driving off.

In what seems to include a measure of class warfare, a lot of commenters defended the woman, including one that wrote, “Yes it’s her fault but he’s doing too much lmao.” Others stated he shouldn’t get upset because he can seemingly afford the repairs.

But others shared their surprise that some defended the woman. “BRO WHAT how are you people defending her??? She hit your car,” one wrote.

Moniz himself wrote, “Just incredible how many people want to argue over nonsense. World we live in now! It doesn’t matter how much your car is worth. It’s principal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moniz for comment.

Today’s top stories