‘You think you’re cute? … Let’s see how fast you can do it’: Karen tries to tell bartender how to do her job, calls her a sl*t in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman trying to tell a Las Vegas bartender how to do her job.

TikToker Hon3yink (@hon3yink.official) bartends at a video game bar in Las Vegas and posted a video Friday of the incident. In the video, which was taken from the bartender’s TikTok Live, the customer repeatedly mistreats Hon3yink. Hon3yink’s video has since reached over 344,000 views.

The video starts with the woman, referred to as a “Karen” in the caption, cutting the line of people at the bar. She then orders an old-fashioned, but Hon3yink informs her they don’t serve that drink. The woman orders a different drink and tries to make Hon3yink repeat the ingredients back to her.

“Can you repeat that to me?” the woman says in the video. “I just want to know you remember.”

When Hon3yink tries to explain how she’s going to make the drink, the woman interrupts her and begins to insult her.

“I understand you think you’re cute and that you can take the time,” the woman says. “I’m a model. I know the game. Girl, I’m not new. But please remember to respect people, okay?”

At the end of the video, the woman calls Hon3yink a “disrespectful sl*t.”

Hon3yink kept her cool throughout the entire interaction.

“Honestly it felt like she was trying to get a rise out of me and I just didn’t want to give it to her,” she explained in a comment.

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive of Hon3yink. Many were upset by the Karen’s behavior.

“This screams ‘don’t you know who I/my father is?!’ entitlement,” one commenter wrote.

“She’s talking to them like they’re toddlers,” another user commented.

Others commended Hon3yink’s handling of the situation.

“I would’ve refused service,” one user wrote. “You handled it so much better than I would’ve.”

“You handled it perfect,” another commenter wrote. “She absolutely wanted a big reaction from you. Don’t give it to her.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hon3yink via email.

