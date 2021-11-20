‘Can I do my job please?’: Karen assaults trailer park maintenance worker, allegedly gets evicted

A woman physically assaulted a trailer park maintenance worker in a viral TikTok video posted Thursday.

The video—filmed by the maintenance worker and posted by her sister, @srryup—begins with the worker blowing leaves. The woman, dubbed a “Karen” by @srryup and commenters, stands in the worker’s path.

“Can I do my job please?” the worker says. “I’m trying to get the leaves out the road. Oh my god, get out of my face.”

Then, the woman shoves the worker and begins to yell at her.

“Get away from my fucking car,” the Karen says. “That car is for my daughter, who is epileptic.”

The camera falls to the ground as the physical altercation takes place. Neither woman is in view of the camera. The final 30 seconds of the video capture audio of the incident before the worker picks up the phone and stops filming.

@srryup said in a comment that her sister is “okay.” A follow-up video shows several scratches and bruises on the worker’s arms after the incident.

Another follow-up video, posted by @meefycow, the original poster’s daughter, announces that the worker’s employer served the Karen an eviction notice. The video shows a woman, presumably the employer, approaching the front door of Karen’s alleged house. The Karen had a history of “past problems” that also contributed to the eviction, @srryup said in a comment.

The worker is also pressing charges, @meefycow said in a comment.

Commenters expressed their anger at the Karen and offered words of support and advice to the worker and her sister.

“Nope! Karen put hands on her first! Anything that happens after that is self defense in my book!” one user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @srryup via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories