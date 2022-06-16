‘So what’s your motivation to become a sandwich artist?’: TikToker calls out job interviewers in viral video, sparking debate

TikToker Aleks (@plaingibberish) posted about their frustrations with job interviews in a viral video, sparking debate about job interviews on the video-sharing platform.

Aleks is seen dressed in professional wear in the video. The overlay text reads, “It’s just a job interview at Subway, they surely know that the only reason I applied is so I can pay my bills and not die of hunger.”

The video them which then pans to him looking disgruntled with what appears to be a glass of red wine. The second set of overlay text reads, “So…what’s your motivation to become a Sandwich Artist?”

The video has garnered nearly 690,000 views since it was posted on June 14.

The video was met with joking replies highlighting potential sarcastic answers to this question in an interview setting.

One user responded, “I always wanted make a dream of stuffing mouths with foot-longs come true to all the students of the nearby collage of arts.” Aleks wrote back, “That’s not even a dream, that’s a full blown kink.”

Another user commented, “you see, I’ve always had a passion for the sandwich arts. I’ll never forget the first time I put some turkey slices on white bread, changed my life.”

Other commenters shared similar experiences when applying for jobs.

One TikToker commented, “when I had an interview at Tim hortons they asked me about the places history like they were not paying enough for to justify asking that.”

Another user shared, “When I interviewed at Morrisons for a normal customer assistant job they asked me what business decisions I thought the company should make next.”

One user even shared their own specific job experience with Subway: “i got asked so what do you know about subway and i said well they make sandwiches and i got the job.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aleks for comment on this story via TikTok comments.

